MPD: Shooting on Short Van Liew Road leaves two with life-threatening injuries

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirmed a shooting on Short Van Liew Road involving two individuals Friday.
At this time, they say the incident was domestic-related. Both individuals have sustained life-threatening injuries, according to MPD.
WKRG News 5 will be sure to release any further information received.
