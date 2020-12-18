MPD: Shooting on Short Van Liew Road leaves two with life-threatening injuries

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirmed a shooting on Short Van Liew Road involving two individuals Friday.

At this time, they say the incident was domestic-related. Both individuals have sustained life-threatening injuries, according to MPD.

WKRG News 5 will be sure to release any further information received.

