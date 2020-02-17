MPD shares new details in deadly Walmart Shooting on Government St.

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Public Safety Director James Barber told News 5 Monday that the older man in the wheelchair fired the first shot during a deadly shootout in a Neighborhood Walmart.

Two people died in the shooting on February 12. Police say 21-year-old Jaquess Thompson and 44-year-old Seantatis Kirksey were arguing inside of the store when the dispute escalated and both men pulled out guns.

Barber tells News 5 the investigation revealed Kirksey was the first to pull the trigger. Both victims died at a local hospital.

Right now, police are tracing the guns collected after the shooting.

