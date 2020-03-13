MPD: Serial Toulminville robbery suspect armed and dangerous

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help in finding 26-year-old Princeton Lamar Ealey.

He’s wanted for multiple robberies. Ealey is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Investigators have connected him to the string of Toulminville robberies that happened in February, as well as two robberies on March 7 and one on March 8.

On March 7 at approximately 10:41 p.m., police received a report of a robbery to an individual at the 4100 block of Latimer Lane. The 31-year-old female victim stated the suspect approached her vehicle while she was parked in the driveway. He demanded and took her money and money from two other women who were with her. Later that night, around 11:15, a 51-year-old female victim stated she came to a stop sign at Catalina Drive and Panorama Boulevard when an unknown man appeared. He had a pistol in his hand and told her to get out of her car. The victim was able to quickly push the gas and drive off. Mobile Police Department

Anyone who knows Ealey’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.

