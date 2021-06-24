MPD seizes THC munchies, firearms, bullet-proof vests from Timber Ridge Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police confiscated numerous edible THC products along with firearms and bulletproof vests at Timber Ridge Apartments Wednesday.
The Mobile Police Department Narcotics/Vice Unit executed a search warrant at 6700 Wall St. in Mobile on Wednesday, June 23. Police arrested Dominic C. Davis, and he was charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree, and use/possession drug paraphernalia.
Investigators seized firearms, marijuana, bulletproof vests, several thousand rounds of ammunition, edibles with THC and CBD, and THC print cartridges during the search warrant. They also seized candy and cookies that look similar to Skittles, Sour Patch Crawlers’, and ‘Chips Ahoy’ type products.
Mobile police are urging parents to take extra precaution and inspect their kid’s candy and cookie products.