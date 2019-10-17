MPD seeks help in search for missing man

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Students at Leinkauf Elementary got a "taste" of reading today. The school held its first-ever "book tasting," where local chefs cooked dishes for the students to taste. The food was paired with the themes of various children's books. For example, one class tasted meatballs, to go with the book, "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs."

News 5 anchors Devon Walsh and Amber Grigley read to the students and tasted some of the cuisine.