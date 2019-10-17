Breaking News
MPD seeks help in search for missing man

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a 30-year-old man.

Charles Browning III, 30, was last seen in Tillman’s Corner wearing khaki shorts, maroon shirt, blue Salt Life cap, and brown flip-flops.

MPD says the is 5’11” and has brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 251-208-76211.

