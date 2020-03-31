MPD searching for missing woman

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help locating missing 40-year-old Kristy Leigh Bell.
Bell was last seen on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at about 2 p.m. when she left her home in the 6600 block of Hounds Run South headed to the grocery store. Bell was driving a 2015 White Jeep Patriot with an Alabama Tag- 2CK1373.
Bell failed to return home and she has not been seen or heard from since. Bell was wearing black Umbro shorts and a red t-shirt.
Bell has been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder.
If anyone knows Bell whereabouts, please call (251) 208-7211 and you can remain anonymous.
LATEST STORIES
- Coronavirus patient put on house arrest for refusing ‘stay-at-home’ order
- ‘We need a miracle,’ Entire family tests positive for COVID-19, father in ICU
- Drier and cooler weather settling into the region
- How is my pet affected by coronavirus? Animal experts explain
- Lawyer: Bikers to blame for crash that killed New Hampshire 7