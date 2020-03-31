MPD searching for missing woman

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help locating missing 40-year-old Kristy Leigh Bell.

Bell was last seen on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at about 2 p.m. when she left her home in the 6600 block of Hounds Run South headed to the grocery store. Bell was driving a 2015 White Jeep Patriot with an Alabama Tag- 2CK1373.

Bell failed to return home and she has not been seen or heard from since. Bell was wearing black Umbro shorts and a red t-shirt.

Bell has been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder.

If anyone knows Bell whereabouts, please call (251) 208-7211 and you can remain anonymous.

