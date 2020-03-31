MPD searching for missing woman

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help locating missing 40-year-old Kristy Leigh Bell. 

Bell was last seen on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at about 2 p.m. when she left her home in the 6600 block of Hounds Run South headed to the grocery store. Bell was driving a 2015 White Jeep Patriot with an Alabama Tag- 2CK1373.

Bell failed to return home and she has not been seen or heard from since. Bell was wearing black Umbro shorts and a red t-shirt.

Bell has been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder.

If anyone knows Bell whereabouts, please call (251) 208-7211 and you can remain anonymous.

LATEST STORIES

  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories