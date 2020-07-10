MPD searching for missing runaway teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– The Mobile Police Department (MPD) is searching for 15-year-old Daijah Lasanbra Bryant.

She is listed as a runaway teen last seen on July 8.

Daijah Lasanbra Bryant, 15, was last seen July 8, 2020 leaving her mother’s residence on the 1500 block of Sharon Drive. Bryant was wearing a black Nike shirt, blue jean shorts and no shoes. Her hair was braided. And, she was carrying two backpacks.

The mother does not know where her daughter might be. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.

Bryant is 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs 122 pounds.