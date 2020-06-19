MPD searching for missing 36-year-old man

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The following was sent by the Mobile Police Department (MPD) Friday afternoon.

The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help to locate missing person 36-year-old Carl D. Nix Jr. On June 12, 2020, Nix was reported missing by his sister who says he went missing on June 7, 2020. He was last seen running through a dead-end passage at the end of Golden Avenue. Nix was wearing a red shirt, camouflage pants and a boonie hat.

He suffers from mental issues and the family believes he may be off his meds and is therefore considered endangered.

Nix is 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs 142 pounds.

If anyone has seen Nix or knows his whereabouts, please call police at 251-208-7211.