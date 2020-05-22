MPD searching for missing 19-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for missing 19-year-old Jada Aislynn Collette.
MPD says Collette was last seen at her grandfather’s residence Sunday afternoon on May 17, 2020 while visiting from foster care.
MPD says Collette is still under DHR regulations. Collette may be in the Toulminville or Prichard area.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of missing person 19-year-old Jada Collette please call police at (251)208-7211.
