MPD searching for armed robbery suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are searching for a man who robbed Jets Convenience store on Dauphin Island Parkway Tuesday night.

Police say a Black man entered the store at 8:33 p.m. and held up the clerk at gunpoint with a silver and black semi-auto pistol with a weapon light attached. The man was last seen on Englewood Street. His face was covered with a red bandana and he was wearing red/yellow/black Nike shoes.

Police say he is about 5’7″ tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has long dreads.

If you have any information, please call 251-208-7000 or 251-208-7211. Police say the man is considered armed and dangerous.

