MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of stabbing his stepfather to death in January has serious mental health issues according to a Mobile Police detective. Freddie Maxwell is accused of stabbing his stepfather Omar Brown to death in January. During a preliminary hearing, we learned more about what investigators say happened.

A Mobile homicide investigator testified that Maxwell suffers from schizophrenia. He said on the day of the stabbing Brown went to Maxwell’s room and flicked some lights. Maxwell allegedly told the investigator he heard a voice that said “let’s get him” and also allegedly believed there were people inside the ceiling and floor pointing guns at him. Brown was stabbed multiple times with a knife Maxwell bought from Walmart.

The detective also offered other details about Maxwell’s struggles. He said Maxwell had only been in Mobile for a week. In traveling to Mobile from Texas he has allegedly kicked off a plane for trying to open a door and prompting an emergency landing.