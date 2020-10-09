MPD say man shot on Brill Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police report a man was shot on Brill Road Friday at around 2 PM.

MPD say he is in a critical but stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no further details at this time.

