MPD say man shot on Brill Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police report a man was shot on Brill Road Friday at around 2 PM.
MPD say he is in a critical but stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
There are no further details at this time.
