MPD: Runaway alert Haiden Miller

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are asking for help in locating 10-year-old Haiden Miller. Miller left home around 8:26 PM, Thursday, 08/20/2020.

He was wearing a red shirt and red pajama pants with green and black Nike shoes or Black and white Adidas shoes. Miller weighs 75 pounds and stands at 4’9″.

If anyone has seen Miller or knows of his whereabouts call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.

