MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating an incident this morning at the Woodside Apartments on Government Boulevard near Demotropolis Road. Mobile Police responded to a call about gunshots at 3 Monday morning.

Police say responding officers saw a vehicle speeding away. Police stopped the vehicle and detained three people. Police said one vehicle had been struck by a rifle round. So far, no arrests or charges. The investigation is ongoing.