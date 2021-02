MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) --- A post made by local State Representative Barbara Drummond on Facebook expressing the pain of losing more than 20 loved ones due to COVID-19. Her message was very clear in stressing the importance of getting the vaccine, especially for African Americans who are still hesitant to get vaccinated.

"I have taken it. It is safe. This is not the Tuskegee Experiment. If you are in the group that they are now giving it to, I say passionately, I beg you. Please, go take the vaccine," Drummond said.