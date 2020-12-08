MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –Mobile police responded to an assault at Edgewood Villas on Neshota Drive at about 8 p.m. Monday night, according to the Mobile County Crime Map.
Police were still on the scene as of 8:55 p.m. A witness says a baby was transported to a local hospital after possibly being stabbed. WKRG News 5 is working to get more details.
LATEST STORIES
- MPD responds to ‘cutting’ assault at Edgewood Villas
- Well-known retired doctor and pastor dies
- American Heart Association calling on Gov. Cuomo to implement tax hike on cigarettes
- Ex-state Sen. Ward sworn in as head of Alabama parole agency
- Double-check that Zoom link: BBB warns of new phishing scams