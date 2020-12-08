MPD responds to ‘cutting’ assault at Edgewood Villas

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –Mobile police responded to an assault at Edgewood Villas on Neshota Drive at about 8 p.m. Monday night, according to the Mobile County Crime Map.

Police were still on the scene as of 8:55 p.m. A witness says a baby was transported to a local hospital after possibly being stabbed. WKRG News 5 is working to get more details.

