MPD responds to shooting reports early Saturday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police responded to 911 calls about shootings early Saturday morning according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office “My Neighborhood” map. The first incident was recorded at about 1:30 in the 1100 block of Bernice Hudson Drive.

A second shooting was reported Saturday morning at about 4:30 in the 6800 block of Airport Boulevard. The Mobile Police Department was listed as the responding agency for both incidents. We’ve reached out to Mobile Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.