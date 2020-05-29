MPD: Mobile barbershop employee shot, suspect on the run

UPDATE (11:20 a.m.) — The following is an update from Mobile Police.

MPD Shooting Investigation: Police are on the scene at Signature’s Barber Shop locates at 4300 A Midmost Dr. investigating a shooting. It’s reported an employee was shot by a known male suspect. The victim has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Suspect fled.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County crime map shows an assault- shooting on Midmost Drive near Downtowner Friday morning.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says they responded to a call of one person shot.

