MFRD: No injuries reported at residential fire on Morgan Avenue

Mobile County

UPDATE (8:31 PM) — Mobile Fire-Rescue say no one was found inside the home and no injuries were reported.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A residential fire was confirmed by Mobile Police on Morgan Avenue.

Mobile Fire-Rescue also took to its Twitter to report the fire as well.

No further details are available at the moment.

