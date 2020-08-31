MFRD: No injuries reported at residential fire on Morgan Avenue

UPDATE (8:31 PM) — Mobile Fire-Rescue say no one was found inside the home and no injuries were reported.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A residential fire was confirmed by Mobile Police on Morgan Avenue.
Mobile Fire-Rescue also took to its Twitter to report the fire as well.
No further details are available at the moment.
WKRG News 5 will provide any new information received.
