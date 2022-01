MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are warning neighbors about vehicle break-ins in a Midtown neighborhood. A post on Nextdoor from Lt. Lorenzo Mathews says in part “please remember to lock your doors and secure all valuables from the sight of potential violators.”

The post says the recent crimes happened in the Elizabeth Place community and surrounding areas. Elizabeth Place is a residential road off Dauphin Street in midtown Mobile.