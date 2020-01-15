MPD: Victim identified in fatal three-vehicle collision

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 received this press release from the Mobile Police Department in regards to a fatal three-vehicle crash.

On Friday, December 13, 2019 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to the report of a three vehicle traffic collision on northbound I-65 between Dauphin Street and Springhill Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located the three vehicles involved and discovered an Infinity QX80 had struck a GMC Sierra pickup in the rear which forced the Sierra into the rear of a Ford Fiesta. The driver of the Sierra pickup was the only reported injured person and he was transported to the hospital. The driver of the Sierra pickup truck remained hospitalized and on January 10, 2020, he passed away from complications of his injuries. The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Charles Wynn of Crawfordsville Indian.

