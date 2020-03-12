MPD relocating downtown precinct

The Mobile Police Department is relocating and expanding its downtown precinct.

A Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony is scheduled for 3pm Friday afternoon at the new location, 55 N. Water Street.

The new Central Precinct will be in the ground floor of an RSA parking ramp. The location was previously a Wells Fargo Bank branch.

According to a police department spokesperson, the new precinct is 4,125 square feet and is designed as a state-of-the-art facility. The previous location at 320 Dauphin Street was much smaller and shared space with the police history museum. Due to residential and commercial growth downtown, the number of officers assigned to the precinct will nearly double.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Public Safety Director James Barber, Police Chief Lawrence Battiste, and Central Precinct Captain James Cunningham will attend the ceremony Friday.