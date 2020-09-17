MPD releases traffic accident numbers following Hurricane Sally

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department released the number of traffic accidents after Hurricane Sally.

79 different intersections in Mobile are without lights working, or those traffic lights are flashing. Another fact involved being the number of street lights out due to the widespread power outages in the city.

Mobile Police tell us after 4:45 a.m. of Hurricane Sally’s landfall, there were a total of 67 traffic accidents. Of those, 49 were with no injured and 18 were with an injury. Mobile Police tell us they have multiple officers manning those major intersections without power to keep everyone safe.

They encourage everyone to stay off the roads as much as possible and to follow all traffic laws.

