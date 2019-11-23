MPD release statement on murdered South Alabama professor

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As of Friday, Mobile Police tell News 5 no arrest has been made in the murder of University of South Alabama Professor Doctor Matthew Wiser.

The University of South Alabama releasing this statement on Thursday, saying: “On Wednesday, November 20, University of South Alabama Police conducted a welfare check on Dr. Matthew Wiser, an assistant professor of economics and finance at USA’s Mitchell College of Business, after concerns were expressed by co-workers. Upon arriving at Dr. Wiser’s residence, USA Police entered and found a body. USA Police secured the area and notified the Mobile Police Department, who arrived and began an investigation. Mobile PD has confirmed that the deceased is Dr. Wiser.” – Bob Lowry, University of South Alabama.

Dr. Wiser’s placard and office hours taken off his door at work that same day. On Friday, Wiser’s picture and any reference to him was taken off of South Alabama’s website.

Mobile Police released the following statement on Friday afternoon, saying: “Anytime there is a homicide in our community and the suspect has not been taken into custody, the public should be concerned. Be more aware of their surroundings and increase security at their residences. At this point, however, we do consider it to be an isolated incident. It’s still early in the investigation and detectives continue to work every lead. Again we ask for the community’s help. Anyone with information is asked to call 251-208-7211 or send a message at mobilepd.org/crimetip.” – Charlette Solis, Mobile Police Department.

Police have not released any information about potential suspects at this time.

