MPD release photos of suspect in the shooting at a Theodore gas station

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police release photos of the man they say allegedly shot and injured another man at a Theodore gas station.

The shooting happened Thursday morning at the Mobil gas station near Highway 90 and Bellingrath Road. Mobile Police released the images below who they suspect is the shooter.

If you recognize this man or have any information you are urged to contact Mobile Police at 251-208-1700.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories