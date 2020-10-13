MPD release photos of suspect in the shooting at a Theodore gas station

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police release photos of the man they say allegedly shot and injured another man at a Theodore gas station.

The shooting happened Thursday morning at the Mobil gas station near Highway 90 and Bellingrath Road. Mobile Police released the images below who they suspect is the shooter.





If you recognize this man or have any information you are urged to contact Mobile Police at 251-208-1700.

