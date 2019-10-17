MPD release crime numbers for Knollwood Apartments following shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police responded to their ninth call in 2019 for shots fired at the same apartment complex late Tuesday night.

Police released the latest shooting numbers from January 1st going through October 15th, so these numbers do include the most recent shooting.

Mobile Police say officers went to the Knollwood Apartment complex nine times for shots fired calls so far in 2019. In total, three people were shot at the apartment complex. Police say two of those three shooting victims were killed. The man shot Tuesday night was not, police say he has non-life-threatening injuries. Officers told News 5 on Tuesday night the victim got home to Knollwood Apartments and walked upstairs when a man he did not know ran at him. He made it inside his apartment which is where he told investigators the man shot him. While this may be the third shooting victim this year from the same apartment complex, police say this is one of the biggest complexes in the city.

Officers say so far there has been no arrest in this case. It is still under investigation.