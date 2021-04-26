MPD recovers 138 catalytic converters from businesses, makes 6 arrests

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department has received 116 reports of stolen catalytic converters so far in 2021 and began an investigation into how to locate the source of the problem and work to eliminate this costly crime to victims. Police say, after a three month investigation, detectives determined that the sale of these items to secondary recycling businesses and junk dealers not following the current laws is the main source of the problem and taking away the ability to sell the item should help eliminate the numbers of victims reported to police.

Through this investigation, detectives were able to recover 138 catalytic converters from businesses and made six arrest using undercover operations to complete illegal sales of catalytic converters.

The businesses where illegal sales occurred and arrest was made include:

Battery Shop: 1550 West I-65 Service Road South

Christine Jones (1-Felony Warrant / 2-Misdemeanor Warrants)

Ownership Documents Required (Felony) (Warrant)

Records of Purchase (Misdemeanor) (Warrant)

Payment and Purchase Limitations (Misdemeanor) (Warrant)

Michael Smith (1 Felony / 1 UNTCC)

Ownership Documents Required (Felony) (Warrant)

UNTCC No Business License

Alabama Scrap Metal: 701 Joachim St. North

Willie Simms (1-Felony Warrant / 2-Misdemeanor Warrants)

Ownership Documents Required (Felony) (Warrant)

Records of Purchase (Misdemeanor) (Warrant)

Payment and Purchase Limitations (Misdemeanor) (Warrant)

Nguyen Batteries and Recycling (NBR): 3762 Norwood Lane

Nghia Trong Vo (1-Felony Warrant / 2-Misdemeanor Warrants)

Ownership Documents Required (Felony) (Warrant)

Payment and Purchase Limitations (Misdemeanor) (Warrant)

Thanh Nguyen (1-Felony Warrant / 2-Misdemeanor Warrants)

Ownership Documents Required (Felony) (Warrant)

Records of Purchase (Misdemeanor) (Warrant)

UNTCC – No Business License

Jason’s Auto Repair:

Jason Thomas (1-Felony / 1-Misdemeanor Warrant / 1-New Misdemeanor)

Ownership Documents Required (Felony) (Warrant)

Records of Purchase (Misdemeanor) (Warrant)

No Pistol Permit (Misdemeanor) (New Charge)

The Mobile Police Department will continue to monitor these events and if this action continues, police say more arrest will occur.

If anyone has information about illegal sales of catalytic converters, please call the Mobile Police Financial Crimes Unit and Auto Theft Detail at 251-208-7244.