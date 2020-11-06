MPD: Public’s help needed to find missing teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 16-year-old Tytianna Gordan is reported missing and MPD is in need of the public’s help in finding her.
Read the full news release below:
The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing Juvenile, 16-year-old- Tytianna Gordan. Gordan left her residence on Friday, October 9, 2020 and has not been seen since.
She was wearing blue jean pants and a brown shirt. She has no known medical conditions.
Gordon is 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 219 pounds
If anyone has seen Gordon or knows her whereabouts please call police at 251-208-7211.
LATEST STORIES:
- Missing California teen found hiding in closet of home with hidden trapdoor
- Mitt Romney says Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud ‘wrong’
- Biden plans to address nation in prime-time speech
- ‘Hit’ tweet against Kansas governor has Dems seeking ouster of candidate
- Fairhope Pier reopens Friday, but repairs continue following Hurricane Zeta