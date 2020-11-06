MPD: Public’s help needed to find missing teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 16-year-old Tytianna Gordan is reported missing and MPD is in need of the public’s help in finding her.

The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing Juvenile, 16-year-old- Tytianna Gordan. Gordan left her residence on Friday, October 9, 2020 and has not been seen since.

She was wearing blue jean pants and a brown shirt.  She has no known medical conditions.

Gordon is 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 219 pounds 

If anyone has seen Gordon or knows her whereabouts please call police at 251-208-7211. 

