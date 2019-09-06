MPD: Help identify suspects in 2 Mobile bank robberies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —

UPDATE (4:40 p.m.) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects in two bank robbery investigations in Mobile.

PNC bank robbery suspect

Mobile Police are looking for the man (pictured above) who police say is a suspect in the PNC Bank robbery at the Cottage Hill Road location that happened around 12:27 p.m. Friday. He is described as a black male, 5 foot 10 inches tall, early to mid 30s, slender build, wearing a black bandana on his head, black shirt and dark pants with black sunglasses.

BBVA bank robbery suspect

Police are also looking for the suspect in connection to the BBVA bank robbery at the Bel Air Blvd. location that happened around 1:17 p.m. Friday. Police described him as a black male, 6 feet and 1 inch tall, slender, 50-60 years old, wearing a long sleeve blue shirt, sunglasses, jeans, and light-colored shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police are working two active bank robbery investigations in Mobile.

One robbery was reported at the PNC Bank at Schillinger and Cottage Hill.

A separate robbery was reported at the BBVA Compass branch on Bel Air Blvd.

News 5 is working to gather more information on both incidents.