MPD Police Chief back at work after COVID-19 diagnosis, ‘feeling good’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste is back at work and “feeling good” after his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Chief Battiste spoke with WKRG News 5 via zoom Wednesday morning from his office at MPD Headquarters after he completed his required quarantine.

He explained he started to feel sluggish the Thursday before Thanksgiving and decided to get tested for the virus. His test came back positive.

He says his case was relatively mild but he did experience fever, a slight cough, and he says he also had joint pain. He’s not sure if the last was due to the virus.

The chief has been following the CDC guidelines and taking precautions and does not know where he could have contracted it. “I really can’t think of any place I’ve been in particular, considering what happened in May to this point. I mean I figured I would have come down with it or contracted it way before then with the number of contacts that I’ve had with the general public,” said Battiste.

Chief Battiste says when he got the positive diagnosis he notified his command staff, who he is in the most contact with, so they could take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families.

He added that his wife and daughter did not test positive for the virus. And he is grateful for them taking care of him while he was recovering. “They had to do a lot to take care of me, they put trays outside the doors and stuff like that, they took very good care of me while I was home. Again, I’m just thankful for so many people who sent well-wishes after they found out,” he said.

Chief Battiste says he is happy to be back in the office and is getting his energy back.

