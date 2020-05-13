MPD: 3 arrested after stolen vehicle crashes during police chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three people were arrested after a stolen vehicle crashed during a police chase Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, May 12, at about 11 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of Griffin Street in reference to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area. Officers found the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop.

The vehicle crashed a short distance away, and three people fled from the vehicle. Officers chased and apprehended all three suspects.

The vehicle showed to be stolen out of Fayetteville, N.C. Officers arrested 18-year-old Corey Mahorn, 20-year-old Tanjela King and transported a 16-year-old male juvenile was transported to Strickland Youth Center.

