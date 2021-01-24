MPD: Person who shot security guard at Knights of Columbus gets shot while leaving the building

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A security guard was shot while breaking up a fight at the Knights of Columbus on Duval Street early Sunday morning. Police say the person who shot the security guard was then shot outside the building.

It happened at about 2:10 a.m. Mobile police say they arrived to find a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police learned the person who was shot was a suspect in a separate shooting inside the Knights of Columbus. A security guard there told police he was attempting to break up a fight between that person and another person when he was shot. As the suspect was leaving the building, they were shot by an unknown person.

The suspect was transported to the hospital for possible life-threatening injuries. The security guard was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle. The person who shot the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.