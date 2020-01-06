MPD patrols DIP after driving lanes reduced, bike lanes added

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been more than three months since ALDOT reduced the number of driving lanes and added bike lanes to a portion of Dauphin Island Parkway. The area just north of the Dog River Bridge went from five lanes to three with two bike lanes on the side.

Mobile Police conducted a traffic enforcement operation along DIP Monday morning at the request of residents. People who live in the area say they keep seeing people drive in the bike lanes.

“We’ve had a lot of people complain about improper use of the bike lanes on Dauphin Island Parkway,” Lt. John Angle said.

“I have been riding down the bike lane and someone came past me and jumped over in front of me to turn right a block before they got to the road,” said Lou Chateau, who bikes along DIP.

While Mobile Police pulled over quite a few people Monday morning, the large majority were for other traffic violations like speed. Officers are still using this type of enforcement as education for the driving public.

“This enforcement just like any other enforcement is not revenue driven. It’s strictly trying to gain compliance with our laws and make the streets safer for motorists,” said Lt. Angle.

It’s an effort that’s appreciated by those who live and bike along Dauphin Island Parkway.

“I’m thrilled to see Mobile Police come out and enforce something that is a wonderful move for the City of Mobile,” said Debi Foster, Executive Director of nonprofit The Peninsula of Mobile which is an organization that has supported adding bike lanes to DIP.

Drivers who are caught driving in the bike lanes can be cited for improper lane usage.

LATEST STORIES