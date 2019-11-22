MPD patrolling interstates Friday

Mobile County

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Mobile police badge_430716

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Friday, the Mobile Police Department will be out patrolling Interstate 10 and 65.

The police department says they will be targeting those who drive too fast, too close and move-over violators who are likely to cause a serious crash.

Motorists are urged to obey and follow all traffic laws while commuting on the roadways.  

The enforcement begins at 7 a.m. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories