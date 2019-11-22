MPD patrolling interstates Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Friday, the Mobile Police Department will be out patrolling Interstate 10 and 65.

The police department says they will be targeting those who drive too fast, too close and move-over violators who are likely to cause a serious crash.

Motorists are urged to obey and follow all traffic laws while commuting on the roadways.

The enforcement begins at 7 a.m.

