MPD: Pair robs man, pushes him out of moving vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was choked with a seatbelt and pushed out of a moving vehicle during a robbery this weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 1, at about 6:15 p.m., police responded to the Baymont Inn, 5634 Tillman’s Corner Parkway, in reference to a robbery complaint.

When officers arrived, a man stated he met a man and woman at the Baymont Inn and asked them for a ride to go get some food. The man said as they were driving, the man pulled his seatbelt around his neck and reached into his pocket and took his money. The pair then slowed down and pushed the man out of the moving vehicle. Newman’s Ambulance responded and bandaged him up for non-life-threatening injuries.

Scotti Fitzgerald, 40, and Pamela Rollins, 33, turned themselves in and were arrested and charged with third-degree robbery.

