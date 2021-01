MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have arrested two people in connection to a string of catalytic converter thefts.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, at about 11:15 p.m., police were at 33 E. I-65 Service Road S. and spotted a vehicle that was involved in several catalytic converters thefts. Officers arrested Jeremy Bray, 39, and Amanda Gunn, 38.

They each are facing 11 counts of breaking and entering a vehicle and one count of possession of burglary tools.