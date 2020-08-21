MPD: Operation Beltline leads to seven prostitution, drug arrests

PRESS RELEASE FROM THE MOBILE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Mobile, Ala. – The Mobile Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit arrested 7 individuals during Operation Beltline today. Officers conducted the operation at multiple locations citywide.   

Here is a list of the individuals arrested and their charges. 

1. Deanta Adams, 26 

    Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution 

2. Tamyia Kinney, 20 

    Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution 

3. Jonica Massingill, 24 

    Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution 

4. Sarah Paulk, 44 

    Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution 

    Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 

    Possession of a Controlled Substance 

5. Stephanie Porter, 27 

    Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution 

6. Shyleen Robles, 22 

     Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution 

7. Trysheika Sanders, 28 

    Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution 

    Possession of a Controlled Substance 

    Possession of Marijuana 2nd  

