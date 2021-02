MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Mobile Police Department, about 1,700 people visited the restaurants and bars in downtown Mobile today compared to normal Fat Tuesday celebrations that typically bring more than 100,000 visitors to the area.

“I would like to personally thank our police officers for their efforts to keep residents safe today by helping to enforce social distancing guidelines and distributing face coverings,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in his nightly newsletter Tuesday.