MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One woman is dead after a fatal accident on I-65 near Airport Blvd. Saturday morning, police say.
Police arrived on scene to a traffic fatality on West I-65 Service Road in front of the Econo Lodge. Police say the vehicle left the roadway and rolled before coming to rest in a ditch.
The woman died on scene of the accident, while the male driver was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
LATEST STORIES:
- MPD: One woman dead in fatal accident on I-65
- Driver gets 3+ years in prison after leaving crash that killed motorcyclist
- Back to school: Congress divided as schools in south prepare to reopen amid coronavirus pandemic
- VIDEO: Astronauts depart ISS, prepping for Splashdown Pensacola
- Meet the SpaceX astronauts returning to Earth Sunday in the Gulf Coast