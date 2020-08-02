MPD: One woman dead in fatal accident on I-65

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One woman is dead after a fatal accident on I-65 near Airport Blvd. Saturday morning, police say.

Police arrived on scene to a traffic fatality on West I-65 Service Road in front of the Econo Lodge. Police say the vehicle left the roadway and rolled before coming to rest in a ditch.

The woman died on scene of the accident, while the male driver was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

