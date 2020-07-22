MPD: One stabbed; suspect arrested said Jesus, spirit told him to do it

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police say 23-year-old Wesley Bodan stabbed an individual at approximately 3:30 PM Tuesday, saying that Jesus and the spirit told him to do it.

Police responded to the 6400 block of Belwood Drive West in reference to one stabbed. According to police they spoke to Bodan’s sister. She said that he advised her to call the paramedics because Jesus and the spirit told him to stab the victim.

MPD say the victim was Life Flighted to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Bodan fled the scene prior to police arrival and was later taken into custody and arrested.

