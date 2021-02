MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who is wanted for theft of property in the first degree.







This man entered the victim’s yard on Friday, January 22, 2021 in the 1600 block of Darwood Drive. The man knocked on the door and then took the trailer parked in the front yard.

If you recognize this man please call MPD at 251-208-7211