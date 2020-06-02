MPD: one arrested for arson after fire at Bangkok Thai Cuisine

Massive fire at Bangkok Thai

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department (MPD) says 47-year-old Robert Eddins was arrested on arson charges after a fire Monday night at Bangkok Thai Cuisine.

The following is an unedited release from MPD:

Arson 2nd Degree On Monday, June 1, 2020 at approximately 10:40 p.m., police responded to the Bangkok Thai Cuisine located at 5345 Highway 90 in reference to the report of a building fire. Upon arrival, officers saw that the building was on fire. Officers were able to get a description of the subject believed to be responsible for setting the fire. Officers located and detained him. The investigation revealed that two homeless individuals were involved in a dispute and during the dispute one of them set fire to the location. 47-year-old Robert Eddins was arrested.

