UPDATE: Body found near Walmart on Government in Mobile

UPDATE (11:27 AM) — MPD confirm a body was found and the cause of death is still to be determined.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police is on the scene of Government Blvd.
The investigation is unknown at this time but it looks as though they are surrounding a ditch. WKRG News 5’s photojournalist Matt Goins is in the area as well to retrieve more details.
WKRG News 5 will keep you posted on any more details, if released.
LATEST STORIES:
- Northwest Florida records eight COVID-19 deaths as Florida adds more than 7,000 new cases
- WATCH: Faith in Action Alabama host press conference honoring Voting Rights Act of 1965
- ALEA, MCSO searching for missing Semmes teen
- Ohio governor Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19
- Biker’s leg severed in crash on Alabama highway