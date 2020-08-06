UPDATE: Body found near Walmart on Government in Mobile

UPDATE (11:27 AM) — MPD confirm a body was found and the cause of death is still to be determined.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police is on the scene of Government Blvd.

The investigation is unknown at this time but it looks as though they are surrounding a ditch. WKRG News 5’s photojournalist Matt Goins is in the area as well to retrieve more details.

WKRG News 5 will keep you posted on any more details, if released.

