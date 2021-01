MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police stopped to help someone with a flat tire and ended up putting him in handcuffs.

Early Friday morning, police spotted a stranded motorist on Moffett Road near University. According to MPD, the officers ran the car’s VIN and discovered the car was reported stolen out of Daphne.

Police arrested Tyler Draine, 24, on a charge of receiving stolen property. A passenger was detained but released.