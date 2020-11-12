MPD: Officers find man asleep in woman’s bed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a man was found sleeping in a woman’s bed early Thursday morning.

The victim says when she returned home she saw someone inside her apartment through a window and that’s when she notified police.

32-year-old Eric Riley was found by officers asleep in her bed. The victim stated that she and Riley were no longer dating.

He was immediately arrested for trespassing.

