MPD: Officers find man asleep in woman’s bed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a man was found sleeping in a woman’s bed early Thursday morning.
The victim says when she returned home she saw someone inside her apartment through a window and that’s when she notified police.
32-year-old Eric Riley was found by officers asleep in her bed. The victim stated that she and Riley were no longer dating.
He was immediately arrested for trespassing.
