MPD: Officers find man asleep in woman’s bed

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a man was found sleeping in a woman’s bed early Thursday morning.

The victim says when she returned home she saw someone inside her apartment through a window and that’s when she notified police.

32-year-old Eric Riley was found by officers asleep in her bed. The victim stated that she and Riley were no longer dating.

He was immediately arrested for trespassing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories