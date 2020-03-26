MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A police officer captured on a viral arrest video in February violated department policies, an investigation has determined.

The following is a news release from the Mobile Police Department:

Administrative investigation on Officer Blake Duke completed

MOBILE, Ala. – The Mobile Police Department has completed the administrative investigation in the matter involving Officer Blake Duke. On Feb. 19, 2020, Officer Duke was placed on desk duty and removed from patrolling the streets following an incident of him arresting a suspect using physical force.

As a result of the investigation, there was a determination of policy violations. The administrative proceedings established that Officer Duke, along with the on-scene supervisor, had committed infractions that were inconsistent with the policy and procedures of the Mobile Police Department. Both were charged with specific policy violations. Officer Duke and the on-scene supervisor have been taken before an administrative trial board.

The Mobile Police Department has taken the appropriate actions to hold Officer Duke and the on-duty supervisor accountable for their actions.

Officer Duke will return back to full duty on April 6, 2020.