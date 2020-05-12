MPD: Officer terminated for misconduct on impound lot

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile police officer has been terminated for alleged misconduct on the city’s impound lot.

Mobile Police Sgt. Laderrick DuBose confirms to News 5 Officer Alex Westry has been terminated from the department. No further details were given on why Westry was terminated.

According to county records, Westry appealed a 2012 suspension, but Mobile Police could not give details on the suspension or the outcome of the appeal.

The city’s impound lot and towing practices have faced scrutiny within the past year. The police department was among several other towing companies across the city facing allegations of price gouging. Allegations against the Mobile Police impound included charging fees that were not authorized.

