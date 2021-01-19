MPD officer still in wheelchair, constant pain 2 years after crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officer Clayton Graham was seriously injured when a woman crashed into his car head-on on Jan. 19, 2019.

“Well I was en route to a call on the east end of Halls Mill,” he said. “And I see a vehicle coming toward me at a high rate of speed, and I couldn’t do anything.”

Investigators say the driver of the car that hit Graham is Shannon Foreman. She was released on bail – so she’s been walking free since May 2019.

Meanwhile, Graham can’t walk at all.

“The pain never leaves, it’s just that some days are better,” his wife Tamica said.

The family says Foreman’s trial date continues to get delayed.

“Just been in the dark about a lot of stuff,” Graham said.

While they’re still waiting for justice to be served, the Grahams want to thank the many police officers, community members and reverends who have offered their support.