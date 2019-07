MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An actor known for his roles in movies like "Kindergarten Cop" and "Black Hawk Down" is back in jail for the second time in less than two weeks.

Richard Tyson was booked into Metro Jail Monday morning on a burglary charge. Jail records show it's connected to the same case that landed the actor in jail on June 19. At the time, he was charged with public intoxication and harassment.