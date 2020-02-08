MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is conducting an “administrative investigation” into one of its officers.
MPD could not provide any details about the circumstances of the investigation.
LATEST POSTS:
- USA program offering students with disabilities hope after high school
- MPD officer facing “administrative investigation”
- Man arrested after allegedly posing as an Uber or Lyft driver and sexually assaulting a woman
- Alabama Legislature considering bill to ban smoking in cars with children
- MISSING: ‘Endangered’ man from Northwest Florida could be heading to Gulf Shores